TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ 172 FPUS54 KAMA 140806 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 TXZ012-017-150100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers. A chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and a chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ317-150100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ001-006-150100- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ002-150100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ007-150100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of light freezing rain and a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ003-150100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of light freezing rain and a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ008-150100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ004-150100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of light freezing rain and a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers, rain showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ009-150100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ005-150100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ010-150100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ011-150100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ016-150100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of light freezing rain and a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ013-150100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ018-150100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. $$ TXZ014-150100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ019-150100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. $$ TXZ015-150100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. $$ TXZ020-150100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 205 AM CST Sat Jan 14 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. 