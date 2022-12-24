TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero

early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero early in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below

to 5 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero early

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 30s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

246 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the lower 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

