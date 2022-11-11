TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022 _____ 383 FPUS54 KAMA 110906 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 TXZ012-017-120100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ317-120100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ001-006-120100- Dallam-Hartley- Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing, and Romero 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, light freezing drizzle and light snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ002-120100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ007-120100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ003-120100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ008-120100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ004-120100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of drizzle, snow and light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ009-120100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow, drizzle and rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ005-120100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of drizzle, snow and light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely and a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ010-120100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of drizzle, snow, light freezing drizzle and a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ011-120100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ016-120100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of drizzle, light freezing drizzle and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow. A slight chance of drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ013-120100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ018-120100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of drizzle and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ014-120100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ019-120100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Brisk. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain, snow and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and a slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ015-120100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Brisk. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Brisk. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ020-120100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 306 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Brisk. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$