TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

464 FPUS54 KAMA 100756

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

TXZ012-017-101300-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, a slight

chance of rain showers and light freezing rain in the morning.

Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ317-101300-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ001-006-101300-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15-20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ002-101300-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of rain

showers. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15-20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ007-101300-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of light freezing rain. Breezy, colder.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15-20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15-20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ003-101300-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy, colder.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ008-101300-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

light freezing rain. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ004-101300-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ009-101300-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ005-101300-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ010-101300-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ011-101300-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers and

light freezing rain in the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ016-101300-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers, rain

showers and light freezing rain in the morning. Breezy, colder.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15-20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ013-101300-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ018-101300-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers and

rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ014-101300-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ019-101300-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Brisk, cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers,

light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ015-101300-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Brisk, cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

$$

TXZ020-101300-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

155 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

