TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 30.

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 20s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into

the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into

the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid

50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers,

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

205 AM CST Mon Nov 7 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into

the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

