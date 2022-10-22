TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

636 FPUS54 KAMA 220647

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

TXZ012-017-221200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ317-221200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ001-006-221200-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-221200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-221200-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-221200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-221200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-221200-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-221200-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ005-221200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-221200-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ011-221200-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-221200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Highs around 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-221200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ018-221200-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-221200-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-221200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-221200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ020-221200-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

146 AM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

