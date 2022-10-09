TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

