TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ317-270000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TXZ002-270000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ007-270000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ003-270000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ008-270000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ004-270000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ009-270000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 90.

TXZ005-270000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ010-270000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ011-270000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ016-270000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ013-270000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ018-270000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ014-270000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ019-270000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ015-270000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the morning, then, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ020-270000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

