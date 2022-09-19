TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 18, 2022

_____

691 FPUS54 KAMA 190801

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

TXZ012-017-200000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ317-200000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ002-200000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ007-200000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ003-200000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ008-200000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ004-200000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-200000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ005-200000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-200000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ011-200000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ016-200000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ013-200000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ018-200000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ014-200000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ019-200000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ015-200000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ020-200000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

301 AM CDT Mon Sep 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

