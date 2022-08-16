TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

378 FPUS54 KAMA 160806

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

TXZ012-017-170000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ317-170000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ002-170000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ007-170000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ003-170000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ008-170000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ004-170000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ009-170000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ005-170000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ010-170000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ011-170000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ016-170000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ013-170000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ018-170000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ014-170000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ019-170000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ015-170000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ020-170000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

306 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather