Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

TXZ012-017-300000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ317-300000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ002-300000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ007-300000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early. Showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ003-300000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ008-300000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early. Showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ004-300000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ009-300000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early. Showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ005-300000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ010-300000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ011-300000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ016-300000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ013-300000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ018-300000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ014-300000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ019-300000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ015-300000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ020-300000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

321 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

