TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

266 FPUS54 KAMA 130756

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

TXZ012-017-140000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ317-140000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ002-140000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ007-140000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ003-140000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ008-140000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ004-140000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ009-140000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ005-140000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ010-140000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ011-140000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ016-140000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ013-140000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ018-140000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ014-140000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ019-140000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ015-140000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Highs in the

upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ020-140000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

255 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

