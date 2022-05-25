TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

411 FPUS54 KAMA 250741

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

TXZ012-017-260000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ317-260000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

100-105. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ002-260000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ007-260000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ003-260000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ008-260000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ004-260000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ009-260000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ005-260000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ010-260000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ011-260000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ016-260000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ013-260000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ018-260000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ014-260000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ019-260000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-260000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ020-260000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

241 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 100-105.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather