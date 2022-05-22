TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

350 FPUS54 KAMA 220746

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

TXZ012-017-230000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ317-230000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ002-230000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ007-230000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ003-230000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ008-230000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ004-230000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ009-230000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ005-230000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ010-230000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ011-230000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ016-230000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ013-230000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ018-230000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ014-230000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ019-230000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ015-230000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ020-230000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

245 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

