TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

_____

726 FPUS54 KAMA 180836

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

TXZ012-017-190000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ317-190000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ002-190000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ007-190000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ003-190000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-190000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ004-190000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-190000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-190000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-190000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ011-190000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ016-190000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ013-190000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-190000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ014-190000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, then, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ019-190000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, then, becoming northeast

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ015-190000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ020-190000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

335 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the morning, then, becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

