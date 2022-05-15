TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ317-160000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ002-160000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ007-160000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ003-160000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows around 60. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ008-160000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ004-160000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ009-160000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then,

becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ005-160000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ010-160000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ011-160000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ016-160000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ013-160000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming

north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 100. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

100. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ018-160000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ014-160000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ019-160000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then, becoming

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 100. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ015-160000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ020-160000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

231 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 90s.

