TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022 _____ 259 FPUS54 KAMA 010806 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 TXZ012-017-020000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ317-020000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ002-020000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the morning, then, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ007-020000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ003-020000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ008-020000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ004-020000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ009-020000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ005-020000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ010-020000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ011-020000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ016-020000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ013-020000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ018-020000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ014-020000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ019-020000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ015-020000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ020-020000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 305 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$