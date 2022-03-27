TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022

_____

708 FPUS54 KAMA 270751

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

250 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

TXZ012-017-280000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-280000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-280000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ007-280000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-280000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ008-280000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-280000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ009-280000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ005-280000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-280000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ011-280000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-280000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-280000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-280000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-280000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ019-280000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-280000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ020-280000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

251 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

