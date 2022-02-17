TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

_____

727 FPUS54 KAMA 170907

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

TXZ012-017-180100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light

snow likely early in the morning, then a chance of light snow in

the morning. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

$$

TXZ317-180100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light

snow likely and slight chance of light rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the morning. Windy. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40. Lowest wind

chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ002-180100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Light snow early in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of light snow in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ007-180100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with light snow likely early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ003-180100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Light snow early in the morning, then cloudy with light

snow likely in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ008-180100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Light snow early in the morning, then cloudy with light

snow likely in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Lowest wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ004-180100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light snow

early in the morning, then light snow likely in the morning.

Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ009-180100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light snow

early in the morning, then light snow likely in the morning.

Windy. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ005-180100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light snow

early in the morning. Windy. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.

Total snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ010-180100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light snow

early in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the morning.

Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Lowest wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ011-180100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light

snow likely early in the morning, then a slight chance of light

snow in the morning. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ016-180100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph early in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ013-180100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light snow

likely early in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the

morning. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ018-180100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light

snow likely and slight chance of light rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the morning. Windy. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the

morning.

$$

TXZ014-180100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light snow

likely early in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the

morning. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ019-180100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Chance

of light snow and slight chance of light rain early in the

morning, then a chance of light snow in the morning. Windy. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ015-180100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light snow

likely and slight chance of light rain early in the morning, then

a chance of light snow in the morning. Windy. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ020-180100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

306 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow early

in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the morning.

Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather