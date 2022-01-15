TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

TXZ012-017-160100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the morning, then areas of

blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-160100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the morning, then areas of

blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ002-160100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Areas of blowing dust early in the morning, then patchy

blowing dust in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds 30 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-160100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Areas of blowing dust early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph becoming

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ003-160100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Areas of blowing dust early in the morning. Highs around

40. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph becoming 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ008-160100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the morning, then areas of

blowing dust in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph becoming 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-160100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Areas of blowing dust early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph becoming 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ009-160100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Patchy blowing dust early in

the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the morning. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph becoming 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ005-160100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the

morning, then areas of blowing dust in the morning. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph becoming 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ010-160100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust early

in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the morning. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 30 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ011-160100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-160100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-160100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Patchy blowing dust early in

the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the morning. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-160100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the morning, then areas of

blowing dust in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-160100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Very windy. Patchy blowing dust early in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ019-160100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Very windy. Areas of blowing dust early in the morning, then

patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph becoming 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ015-160100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Very windy. Areas of blowing dust early in the morning, then

patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph becoming 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ020-160100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

310 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Very windy. Areas of blowing dust early in the morning, then

patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

