TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

