TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

TXZ012-017-210100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ317-210100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ002-210100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ007-210100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ003-210100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the morning. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ008-210100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ004-210100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ009-210100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ005-210100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ010-210100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ011-210100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ016-210100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ013-210100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ018-210100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ014-210100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ019-210100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ015-210100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ020-210100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

200 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

