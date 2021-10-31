TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

light rain and light snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

251 AM CDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

