TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021 _____ 243 FPUS54 KAMA 240840 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 TXZ012-017-250115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers, light snow and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely with possible snow and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ317-250115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers with possible thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then rain showers likely with possible snow and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ002-250115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers with possible snow and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, light snow and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers and light snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ007-250115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers with possible snow and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, light snow and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ003-250115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Chance of rain showers, light snow and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers with possible snow and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of light snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ008-250115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers likely with possible snow and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers with possible snow and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ004-250115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers likely with possible snow and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of light snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ009-250115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers with possible snow and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ005-250115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers with possible snow and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ010-250115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers with possible thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ011-250115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Light snow, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then light snow with possible showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ016-250115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow with possible showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, light snow likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ013-250115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers, light snow and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, light snow likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and light snow in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ018-250115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with possible thunderstorms and snow. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ014-250115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with possible snow and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and light snow in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ019-250115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ015-250115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ020-250115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$