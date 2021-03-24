TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

243 FPUS54 KAMA 240840

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

TXZ012-017-250115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers, light snow and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely with

possible snow and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog in

the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ317-250115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then rain showers likely

with possible snow and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ002-250115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers with possible snow and thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers, light snow and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers and

light snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ007-250115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers with possible snow and thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers, light snow and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ003-250115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers, light snow and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers with possible

snow and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

light snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ008-250115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely with possible snow and thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers with possible snow and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ004-250115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely with possible snow and thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

light snow in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ009-250115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers with possible snow and

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ005-250115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers with possible snow and

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ010-250115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ011-250115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Light snow, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then light snow with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the

day. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ016-250115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow with possible showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, light snow

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog

in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ013-250115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers, light snow and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, light snow

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and light

snow in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ018-250115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and snow. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ014-250115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with possible snow

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

light snow in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ019-250115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ015-250115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ020-250115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

340 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

