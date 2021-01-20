TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

TXZ012-017-210115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ317-210115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ002-210115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ007-210115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ003-210115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ008-210115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ004-210115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ009-210115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ005-210115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ010-210115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ011-210115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ016-210115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ013-210115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ018-210115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ014-210115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ019-210115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ015-210115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ020-210115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

254 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

