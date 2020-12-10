TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
TXZ012-017-110115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ317-110115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ002-110115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ007-110115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ003-110115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ008-110115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light
snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ004-110115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow
and light rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ009-110115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light
snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ005-110115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ010-110115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ011-110115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ016-110115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ013-110115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ018-110115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ014-110115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ019-110115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light
snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ015-110115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light
snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ020-110115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
350 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
