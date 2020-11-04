TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around

30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light

freezing rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light

freezing rain and light snow in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around

30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light

freezing rain and light snow in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow in the morning. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light

freezing rain and light snow in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow in the morning. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light

freezing rain and light snow in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,

light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light

freezing rain and light snow in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light

snow and light freezing rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

216 AM CST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

