TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020
_____
650 FPUS54 KAMA 240909
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
TXZ012-017-250115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a slight
chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after
midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of
light sleet. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then
light snow likely and slight chance of light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 17. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight
chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then
a chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance
of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ317-250115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. North winds around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the
morning, then a slight chance of light snow, light sleet and
light rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then
light snow likely and slight chance of light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight
chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then
a chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light snow and
slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ002-250115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of
light snow and slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Lows
around 15. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Colder.
Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance
of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ007-250115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light snow, slight chance of light freezing rain and
light sleet after midnight. Lows around 17. North winds around
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light
sleet in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows around 14.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of
light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance
of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing
rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ003-250115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of
light snow, slight chance of light sleet and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows around 17. North winds around 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Colder.
Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance
of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing
rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ008-250115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a
chance of light snow, light sleet and slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance of light
sleet and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of
light snow and slight chance of light sleet in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then
light snow likely after midnight. Lows around 16. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of
light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ004-250115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Much colder. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of
light snow, light sleet and slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 18. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light
sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around
15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain and slight chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing
rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ009-250115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a slight
chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after
midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light
sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow and
light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 30. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows around 16.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of
light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ005-250115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening,
then a chance of light snow, light sleet and slight chance of
light freezing rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light
sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around
15. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and
light snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ010-250115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of
light snow, light sleet and slight chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, light sleet and slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then light snow likely and slight chance of light sleet
after midnight. Lows around 17. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and
light snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ011-250115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a slight
chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after
midnight. Breezy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light
sleet in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then
light snow likely after midnight. Lows around 16. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light snow,
slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and
slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance
of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ016-250115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy. Lows
around 19. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of
light sleet. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then
light snow likely and slight chance of light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light snow,
slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and
slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance
of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ013-250115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain, light
snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 20.
North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in the
morning, then a slight chance of light snow and light sleet in
the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the evening, then
light snow likely and slight chance of light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance
of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ018-250115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, light sleet and slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of light snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance of
light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then light
snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows around 18.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance
of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ014-250115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, light sleet and slight
chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of light snow, light sleet and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light
sleet in the evening, then light snow likely and slight chance of
light sleet after midnight. Lows around 17. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing
rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ019-250115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light snow and
light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Much
colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow, light sleet
and light freezing rain in the evening, then light snow and light
sleet likely after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance
of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and
light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ015-250115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light snow and
light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow,
light rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon.
Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then light snow and
light sleet likely after midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light sleet in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing
rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance
of light freezing rain and slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and
slight chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ020-250115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
409 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light
freezing rain, light sleet and light snow after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light snow and
light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain,
light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon.
Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,
light snow and light sleet in the evening, then light snow and
light sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light sleet and
slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain, light snow and
light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance
of light freezing rain and slight chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, freezing rain and
slight chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
02
_____
