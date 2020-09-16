TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

TXZ012-017-170115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ317-170115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ002-170115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ007-170115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ003-170115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ008-170115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ004-170115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ009-170115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ005-170115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ010-170115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ011-170115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ016-170115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ013-170115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ018-170115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ014-170115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ019-170115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ015-170115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ020-170115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

313 AM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

