TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020
_____
259 FPUS54 KAMA 020827
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
TXZ012-017-030115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ317-030115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ002-030115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ007-030115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ003-030115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ008-030115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ004-030115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ009-030115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ005-030115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ010-030115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ011-030115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ016-030115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ013-030115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ018-030115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ014-030115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ019-030115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ015-030115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ020-030115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
327 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather