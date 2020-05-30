TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

TXZ012-017-310115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ317-310115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ002-310115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ007-310115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ003-310115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ008-310115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ004-310115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ009-310115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ005-310115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ010-310115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ011-310115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ016-310115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ013-310115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ018-310115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ014-310115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ019-310115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ015-310115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ020-310115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

326 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

