TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

514 FPUS54 KAMA 110902

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

TXZ012-017-120115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ317-120115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ002-120115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 19. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ007-120115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ003-120115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming north around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 20. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ008-120115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ004-120115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. West

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing

to around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ009-120115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ005-120115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ010-120115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of

light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ011-120115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ016-120115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely

in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ013-120115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ018-120115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ014-120115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ019-120115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow

and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ015-120115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow

and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ020-120115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

402 AM CDT Sat Apr 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

