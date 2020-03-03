TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020

352 FPUS54 KAMA 030835

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

235 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

TXZ012-017-040115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

235 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ013-040115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

235 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ018-317-040115-

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

235 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ014-019-040115-

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

235 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ015-020-040115-

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

235 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around

40. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

