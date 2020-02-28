TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance
of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance
of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance
of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light
snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance
of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance
of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance
of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance
of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
244 AM CST Fri Feb 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of light rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
