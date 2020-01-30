TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 29, 2020

_____

882 FPUS54 KAMA 300922

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

TXZ012-017-310145-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ317-310145-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ002-310145-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ007-310145-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ003-310145-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ008-310145-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ004-310145-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense freezing fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ009-310145-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense freezing fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ005-310145-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Widespread dense freezing fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ010-310145-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of dense freezing fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ011-310145-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ016-310145-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ013-310145-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense freezing fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ018-310145-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ014-310145-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ019-310145-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ015-310145-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ020-310145-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

322 AM CST Thu Jan 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather