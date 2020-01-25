TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020
_____
624 FPUS54 KAMA 250908
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
TXZ012-017-260115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ013-260115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ018-317-260115-
Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon
308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers and rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ014-019-260115-
Gray-Donley-
Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon
308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ015-020-260115-
Wheeler-Collingsworth-
Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington
308 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather