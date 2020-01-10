TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
402 FPUS54 KAMA 101041
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
TXZ012-017-110130-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.
Chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of
light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows around 18. North winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the
northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ317-110130-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.
Chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of
light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 30 to 35 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ002-110130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning, then
a chance of light snow and light rain in the afternoon. Patchy
blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 40. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of light snow in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows around 11. North winds 25 to
30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ007-110130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely and slight chance of light
rain in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon.
Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening. Areas
of blowing snow in the evening. Windy. Snow accumulation around
1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 13.
North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ003-110130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow
in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening. Areas
of blowing snow in the evening. Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Lows around 13. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ008-110130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.
Light snow likely in the evening, then a slight chance of light
snow after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows
around 16. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ004-110130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow and light rain
in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.
Chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of
light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows around 14. North winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ009-110130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.
Chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of
light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows around 16. North winds
25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ005-110130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of light rain, light snow and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Chance
of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Windy. Lows around 15. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ010-110130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Chance
of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Windy. Lows around 17. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ011-110130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of light snow in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows around 16. North winds 20 to
30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ016-110130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in
the evening. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Windy. Lows
around 17. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ013-110130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.
Chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of
light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows around 17. North winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ018-110130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening.
Chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of
light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows around 19. North winds
30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ014-110130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening.
Chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of
light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows around 17. North winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ019-110130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Chance of
light snow and light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows around 19. North winds
30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ015-110130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Chance
of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Windy. Lows around 18. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ020-110130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
441 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Chance of
light rain and slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a
slight chance of light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows around
20. North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
