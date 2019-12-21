TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

346 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

