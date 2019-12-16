TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019
042 FPUS54 KAMA 160842
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
TXZ012-017-170115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ317-170115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ002-170115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ007-170115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ003-170115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ008-170115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ004-170115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ009-170115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ005-170115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ010-170115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ011-170115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ016-170115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ013-170115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ018-170115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ014-170115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ019-170115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ015-170115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ020-170115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
242 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
