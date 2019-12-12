TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ317-130215-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ002-130215-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light snow and light rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 17. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ007-130215-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 19. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ003-130215-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 19. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ008-130215-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ004-130215-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 19. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ009-130215-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ005-130215-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 19. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ010-130215-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ011-130215-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ016-130215-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ013-130215-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ018-130215-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ014-130215-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ019-130215-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ015-130215-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ020-130215-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
350 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
