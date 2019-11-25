TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the west 30 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in

the evening, then light freezing rain, light rain and light snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts

up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then

light rain, light snow and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the west 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph becoming 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 17. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely in

the evening, then light snow and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting

to the west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 17. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then light snow and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then

light rain, light snow and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 19. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening,

then light snow, light rain and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain, light snow and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain, light snow and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening,

then light rain, light snow and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph becoming 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 17. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in

the evening, then light snow and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the west 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 18. West winds

20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then

light snow and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in

the evening, then light rain, light freezing rain and light snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 30 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in

the evening, then light rain, light freezing rain and light snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in

the evening, then light freezing rain, light rain and light snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then

light rain, light snow and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then

light rain, light snow and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

254 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely in the evening, then light

rain, light snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

