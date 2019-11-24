TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
TXZ012-017-250115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ317-250115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ002-250115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow or slight chance
of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ007-250115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. Southeast
winds around 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ003-250115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers and rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ008-250115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ004-250115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ009-250115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ005-250115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting
to the west 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.
TXZ010-250115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 30 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow or light rain likely in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ011-250115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 30 to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ016-250115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 30 to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of light snow or light rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers and rain
showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ013-250115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ018-250115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ014-250115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain or light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in
the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow or light rain likely in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ019-250115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain or light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in
the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain or light snow likely in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ015-250115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain or light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in
the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain or light snow likely in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ020-250115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain or light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain or light snow likely in the
evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in
the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
