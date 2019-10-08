TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

731 FPUS54 KAMA 080928

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

TXZ012-017-090115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ317-090115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ002-090115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ007-090115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ003-090115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ008-090115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ004-090115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ009-090115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ005-090115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ010-090115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ011-090115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ016-090115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ013-090115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ018-090115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ014-090115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ019-090115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ015-090115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ020-090115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

428 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

