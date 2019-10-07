TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019

_____

376 FPUS54 KAMA 070900

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

TXZ012-017-080115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ317-080115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ002-080115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain or light snow.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ007-080115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain or light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ003-080115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light

rain or light snow. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ008-080115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain or light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ004-080115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light

rain or light snow. Windy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ009-080115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain or light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ005-080115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of light

rain or light snow. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ010-080115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ011-080115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ016-080115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ013-080115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ018-080115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ014-080115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ019-080115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ015-080115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ020-080115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

400 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

