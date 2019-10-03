TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019
734 FPUS54 KAMA 030850
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
TXZ012-017-040215-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ317-040215-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ002-040215-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ007-040215-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ003-040215-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ008-040215-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through the
night. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ004-040215-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Numerous rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered
rain showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ009-040215-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with scattered rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ005-040215-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ010-040215-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with scattered rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ011-040215-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ016-040215-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ013-040215-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ018-040215-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ014-040215-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ019-040215-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ015-040215-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ020-040215-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
350 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
