TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon
317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Gray-Donley-
Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon
317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wheeler-Collingsworth-
Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington
317 AM CDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
