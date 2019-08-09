TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
729 FPUS54 KAMA 090804
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
TXZ012-017-100115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ317-100115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ002-100115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ007-100115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ003-100115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ008-100115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ004-100115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ009-100115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ005-100115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ010-100115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-100115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ016-100115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ013-100115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ018-100115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ014-100115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ019-100115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ015-100115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ020-100115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
304 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
