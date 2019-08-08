TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
310 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
