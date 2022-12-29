WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 427 AM EST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...PATCHY BLACK ICE EARLY THIS MORNING... Temperatures have fallen down into the lower and middle 30s across most areas. With low level moisture in place patches of black ice can form on walkways, and for some roadways. Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only wet. Please exercise caution. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather