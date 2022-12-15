WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 351 PM EST Thu Dec 15 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...From midnight EST tonight through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the potential for widespread minor to localized moderate coastal flooding for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EST FRIDAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester, Bronx, Northwest Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM EST Friday through late tonight. near the waterfront and shoreline due to elevated water levels and 2 to 4 ft wave action. coastal flooding for the Friday afternoon high tidal cycle. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather